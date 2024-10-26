Left Menu

Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Faces Charges in International Sexual Trafficking Case

Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, pleaded not guilty to charges of running a sex trafficking scheme during his tenure. The case alleges Jeffries and his partner exploited men globally by misleading them about modeling opportunities. Jeffries is currently on a $10 million bond under home confinement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 03:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 03:56 IST
Mike Jeffries, the former chief executive of Abercrombie & Fitch, entered a not guilty plea in response to allegations of orchestrating an international sexual trafficking operation while at the helm of the renowned clothing brand.

Jeffries, now 80, led the company from 1992 until 2014, during which time prosecutors allege the illicit scheme took place. Appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Tiscione in Central Islip, New York, Jeffries faced charges that included one count of sex trafficking and 15 counts of prostitution.

Prosecutors claim that from 2008 to 2015, Jeffries and his partner, along with accomplices, recruited men under false pretenses, promising them potential modeling careers. Instead, these men were exploited to fulfill personal desires. An indictment claims many victims were forced to consume drugs and sign nondisclosure agreements under coercion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

