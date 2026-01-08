Alphabet Inc.'s Google and the AI startup Character.AI have agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by a Florida mother. The case revolves around the alleged role of a Character.AI chatbot in the suicide of her 14-year-old son, marking one of the first U.S. legal challenges against AI companies for psychological injury.

The settlement terms remain undisclosed. This lawsuit is among several emerging in states like Colorado, New York, and Texas, where parents claim psychological damage to minors from chatbot interactions. Court documents reflect a growing legal landscape addressing AI's impact on vulnerable populations.

A spokesperson for Character.AI and the family's attorney refrained from commenting, while Google representatives have yet to respond. The Florida case asserts the chatbot's portrayal as a licensed psychotherapist and adult partner contributed to the tragedy, although initial court motions to dismiss the case were denied.

