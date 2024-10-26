Militants Target Former Senator's Guesthouse in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
A suspected militant attack destroyed a guesthouse belonging to former senator Saleh Shah in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. No casualties were reported, but the explosion completely leveled the property. Security forces are investigating, while Shah faces ongoing threats and extortion attempts.
In a targeted attack, suspected militants have demolished a guesthouse owned by former senator Saleh Shah in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The blast, which occurred late on Friday night, leveled the guesthouse located in South Waziristan district's Tiarza tehsil.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, the former senator disclosed to police that he has been receiving extortion calls with threats against him and his family from unknown individuals.
Security forces quickly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects. The province remains tense amid periodic unrest, with forces on high alert for any further attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
