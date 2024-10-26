Surfing Amidst Uncertainty: Israelis Remain in Sri Lanka

In the picturesque surfing haven of Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka, the Israeli community faces a dilemma. Despite an alert issued by Israel's national security council about a potential terrorist threat targeting tourist areas, some Israelis choose to remain.

The warnings, echoed by the U.S. embassy and German foreign ministry, have led Sri Lankan authorities to bolster security measures. Nevertheless, many locals stress the critical economic contribution of Israeli tourists.

Sri Lanka recalls the 2019 Easter bombings while ramping up security. Among tightened controls are checkpoints and increased police presence, as some Israeli tourists decide to stay, citing comfort in provided security and dismissing significant threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)