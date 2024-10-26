Left Menu

Surfing Amidst Uncertainty: Israelis Remain in Sri Lanka

Despite a warning from the Israeli government about potential terrorist threats, a few Israelis remain in the surfing hotspot of Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka. With security heightened following alerts from several countries, local residents emphasize the importance of Israeli tourists for the area's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:47 IST
Surfing Amidst Uncertainty: Israelis Remain in Sri Lanka

In the picturesque surfing haven of Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka, the Israeli community faces a dilemma. Despite an alert issued by Israel's national security council about a potential terrorist threat targeting tourist areas, some Israelis choose to remain.

The warnings, echoed by the U.S. embassy and German foreign ministry, have led Sri Lankan authorities to bolster security measures. Nevertheless, many locals stress the critical economic contribution of Israeli tourists.

Sri Lanka recalls the 2019 Easter bombings while ramping up security. Among tightened controls are checkpoints and increased police presence, as some Israeli tourists decide to stay, citing comfort in provided security and dismissing significant threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024