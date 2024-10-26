Left Menu

Evacuation Efforts Underway in Odisha Amid Cyclone Dana Flood Threat

The Odisha government has launched an evacuation effort in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts due to flooding risks from Cyclone Dana. Over 10,500 residents have been evacuated to safer areas. The cyclone has impacted crops and power supply, with significant damage to agricultural land reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:37 IST
The Odisha government has intensified evacuation efforts as Cyclone Dana brings flood threats to Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. Heavy rains have caused the Budhabalang River to swell, posing significant risks to local communities.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reported that 20 villages in Balasore district and multiple areas near the Budhabalang River are affected by the rising water. To date, 10,500 residents have relocated to safety as the evacuation continues on a war footing.

Despite restoration of road and telecom services, power supply remains an issue in affected regions. The cyclone has damaged 2 lakh acres of agricultural land, and damage assessments are set to begin once the rain subsides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

