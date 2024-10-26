Evacuation Efforts Underway in Odisha Amid Cyclone Dana Flood Threat

The Odisha government has intensified evacuation efforts as Cyclone Dana brings flood threats to Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. Heavy rains have caused the Budhabalang River to swell, posing significant risks to local communities.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reported that 20 villages in Balasore district and multiple areas near the Budhabalang River are affected by the rising water. To date, 10,500 residents have relocated to safety as the evacuation continues on a war footing.

Despite restoration of road and telecom services, power supply remains an issue in affected regions. The cyclone has damaged 2 lakh acres of agricultural land, and damage assessments are set to begin once the rain subsides.

