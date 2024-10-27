Left Menu

Hezbollah's Ultimatum: Immediate Evacuations in Northern Israel

Hezbollah has issued warnings to residents in northern Israel and the Golan Heights, urging them to evacuate due to the presence of Israeli troops. These areas have been declared 'legitimate targets' by the Iran-backed group, with warnings disseminated through social media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 00:04 IST
Hezbollah's Ultimatum: Immediate Evacuations in Northern Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Hezbollah issued warnings on Saturday to residents of over two dozen towns in northern Israel, demanding immediate evacuation.

The Iran-backed militant group declared these locations as legitimate targets, alleging that Israeli troops were stationed there.

Similar warnings were circulated to communities in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights via a video on Telegram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024