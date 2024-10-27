Hezbollah's Ultimatum: Immediate Evacuations in Northern Israel
Hezbollah has issued warnings to residents in northern Israel and the Golan Heights, urging them to evacuate due to the presence of Israeli troops. These areas have been declared 'legitimate targets' by the Iran-backed group, with warnings disseminated through social media platforms.
In a significant escalation, Hezbollah issued warnings on Saturday to residents of over two dozen towns in northern Israel, demanding immediate evacuation.
The Iran-backed militant group declared these locations as legitimate targets, alleging that Israeli troops were stationed there.
Similar warnings were circulated to communities in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights via a video on Telegram.
