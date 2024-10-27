Lisbon Erupts in Protest After Police Shooting Sparks Outcry
Thousands rallied in Lisbon to protest police violence following the shooting of Cape Verde-born Odair Moniz by police. Led by rights group Vida Justa, demonstrators advocated against discrimination and police impunity while avoiding confrontation with a far-right group's counter-supporters. The incident highlights ongoing racial tensions in Portugal.
Thousands poured into downtown Lisbon's main avenue on Saturday, voicing their protest against police violence following the shooting of Odair Moniz, a Portuguese resident originally from Cape Verde. This demonstration, organized by the rights group Vida Justa, comes amid concerns about racial discrimination and police impunity in Portugal.
The protesters, moving through the capital with chants of 'justice for Odair,' displayed placards with demands such as 'Stop killing us' and reflective of their anger, 'Who to call when the killer is the police?' This unrest erupted soon after the shooting incident in the suburb of Amadora, affecting the multi-ethnic neighborhoods.
The event's route was altered to prevent clashes with supporters of the far-right Chega party, who were rallying in support of the police. Critics like Fabio Lima expressed fear over police encounters, stating, 'Police violence is common in our neighborhoods.' U.N. concerns and accounts of racial bias further underscore the gravity of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RSS Leader Advocates for a Discrimination-Free Society
Italy's Controversial Surrogacy Ban: Protection or Discrimination?
Lufthansa Faces $4 Million USDOT Penalty for Passenger Discrimination
Lufthansa Faces Record Penalty for Discrimination Allegations
UN Expert Praises Religious Freedom in Hungary, Calls for Further Reforms to Combat Discrimination