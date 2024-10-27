Lisbon Erupts in Protest After Police Shooting Sparks Outcry

Thousands poured into downtown Lisbon's main avenue on Saturday, voicing their protest against police violence following the shooting of Odair Moniz, a Portuguese resident originally from Cape Verde. This demonstration, organized by the rights group Vida Justa, comes amid concerns about racial discrimination and police impunity in Portugal.

The protesters, moving through the capital with chants of 'justice for Odair,' displayed placards with demands such as 'Stop killing us' and reflective of their anger, 'Who to call when the killer is the police?' This unrest erupted soon after the shooting incident in the suburb of Amadora, affecting the multi-ethnic neighborhoods.

The event's route was altered to prevent clashes with supporters of the far-right Chega party, who were rallying in support of the police. Critics like Fabio Lima expressed fear over police encounters, stating, 'Police violence is common in our neighborhoods.' U.N. concerns and accounts of racial bias further underscore the gravity of the situation.

