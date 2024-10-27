Left Menu

Lisbon Erupts in Protest After Police Shooting Sparks Outcry

Thousands rallied in Lisbon to protest police violence following the shooting of Cape Verde-born Odair Moniz by police. Led by rights group Vida Justa, demonstrators advocated against discrimination and police impunity while avoiding confrontation with a far-right group's counter-supporters. The incident highlights ongoing racial tensions in Portugal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 00:10 IST
Lisbon Erupts in Protest After Police Shooting Sparks Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands poured into downtown Lisbon's main avenue on Saturday, voicing their protest against police violence following the shooting of Odair Moniz, a Portuguese resident originally from Cape Verde. This demonstration, organized by the rights group Vida Justa, comes amid concerns about racial discrimination and police impunity in Portugal.

The protesters, moving through the capital with chants of 'justice for Odair,' displayed placards with demands such as 'Stop killing us' and reflective of their anger, 'Who to call when the killer is the police?' This unrest erupted soon after the shooting incident in the suburb of Amadora, affecting the multi-ethnic neighborhoods.

The event's route was altered to prevent clashes with supporters of the far-right Chega party, who were rallying in support of the police. Critics like Fabio Lima expressed fear over police encounters, stating, 'Police violence is common in our neighborhoods.' U.N. concerns and accounts of racial bias further underscore the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024