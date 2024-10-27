Left Menu

Telangana's Comprehensive Caste Survey Initiative and Infrastructure Developments

The Telangana government is set to launch a comprehensive caste survey from November 4-5, concluding by November 30. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced the initiative aligns with Rahul Gandhi's national commitment. Concurrently, the government aims to enhance infrastructure, including 76.4 km metro expansion and a road network under the PPP model.

The Telangana government is poised to embark on a significant caste survey starting from November 4-5, anticipated to wrap up by November 30, as disclosed by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. This initiative aligns with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's promise for nationwide caste surveys.

The survey process, involving 80,000 government employees, has been equipped with a newly approved proforma, sanctioned during a cabinet meeting. The aim is to record data from every household, with the collected information to be publicly accessible.

Additionally, Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy highlighted infrastructure development plans, including a 76.4 km expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail and a comprehensive road network, under a public-private partnership model, estimated to cost up to Rs 28,000 crore.

