Russia Claims Capture of Izmailivka Village
Russia's defense ministry announced that its forces have seized control of the village of Izmailivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The report, covered by Russian state news agency RIA, is yet to be independently verified by Reuters or other organizations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:52 IST
- Country:
- Russia
According to Russia's defense ministry, Russian forces have seized control of the village of Izmailivka located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The update was reported by the Russian state news agency RIA on Sunday.
Despite the announcement, Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify these battlefield reports.
The situation remains dynamic as both sides continue to engage in the conflict across various regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
