Swift Action: Delhi Police Rescue Missing Minors Across India

In an impressive show of efficiency, the Delhi Police have successfully located and rescued 10 missing minors spread across various parts of India within just three days, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The rescue operation spanned multiple states, displaying noteworthy coordination. Key recoveries include a 16-year-old boy from Bhalswa Dairy, found in Hardoi, and two girls who disappeared from Jahangir Puri, located at a nearby hospital. Another significant recovery was a 17-year-old from Narela, traced in Kharkhoda, Haryana.

This operation underscores the vital importance of quick response and intelligence-sharing within law enforcement. The series of recoveries also involved finding minors from the Welcome area in Ghaziabad and Nihal Vihar in Agra, reflecting committed efforts to reunite families swiftly and safely.

