Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Faces ED Raids Over Alleged Mysuru Land Scam

The Enforcement Directorate initiated new searches in a money laundering case involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, targeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family. Several premises in Bengaluru and Mysuru were searched. Allegations include irregular allotment of plots to Siddaramaiah's wife, who has denied any legal title issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:11 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Faces ED Raids Over Alleged Mysuru Land Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched renewed searches in connection to a money laundering case involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The investigation includes Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family, and others, according to official sources.

The ED's current search covers seven to eight locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru, including premises linked to a Bengaluru builder. The first series of raids occurred on October 18, targeting the MUDA office and other sites.

The case stems from a Lokayukta FIR that led the ED to file a report under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, implicating Siddaramaiah and others. The allegations focus on the controversial allotment of 14 unearned sites to the Chief Minister's wife, Parvathi, who returned the plots amid legal questions and political scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024