Karnataka Chief Minister Faces ED Raids Over Alleged Mysuru Land Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched renewed searches in connection to a money laundering case involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The investigation includes Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family, and others, according to official sources.

The ED's current search covers seven to eight locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru, including premises linked to a Bengaluru builder. The first series of raids occurred on October 18, targeting the MUDA office and other sites.

The case stems from a Lokayukta FIR that led the ED to file a report under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, implicating Siddaramaiah and others. The allegations focus on the controversial allotment of 14 unearned sites to the Chief Minister's wife, Parvathi, who returned the plots amid legal questions and political scrutiny.

