Karnataka Chief Minister Faces ED Raids Over Alleged Mysuru Land Scam
The Enforcement Directorate initiated new searches in a money laundering case involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, targeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family. Several premises in Bengaluru and Mysuru were searched. Allegations include irregular allotment of plots to Siddaramaiah's wife, who has denied any legal title issues.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched renewed searches in connection to a money laundering case involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The investigation includes Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family, and others, according to official sources.
The ED's current search covers seven to eight locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru, including premises linked to a Bengaluru builder. The first series of raids occurred on October 18, targeting the MUDA office and other sites.
The case stems from a Lokayukta FIR that led the ED to file a report under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, implicating Siddaramaiah and others. The allegations focus on the controversial allotment of 14 unearned sites to the Chief Minister's wife, Parvathi, who returned the plots amid legal questions and political scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Intensified Raids: Israeli Forces Reach Gaza City's Edge
Political Storm: ED Raids on Jal Jeevan Mission Irregularities in Jharkhand
Political Storm in Jharkhand: ED Raids Stir Controversy Amidst Jal Jeevan Mission Probe
Political Tensions Surround ED Raids Linked to Jal Jeevan Mission Probe
Legal Battle Intensifies: ED Seeks Trial Continuation in Koda Money Laundering Case