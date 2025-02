Visa Fraud Crackdown: ED Raids Immigration Firms in Punjab

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its crackdown on immigration fraud, conducting raids on three visa consultancy firms located in Ludhiana and Chandigarh. This action is part of a broader money laundering investigation focusing on fraudulent immigration services provided to individuals aspiring to move to the United States.

Originating from FIRs lodged by Punjab and Delhi police, the case involves allegations from the Overseas Criminal Investigations office of the US Embassy in Delhi. It accuses firms like Red Leaf Immigration Private Limited and Overseas Partner Education Consultants of manipulating visa applications using forged educational and financial documents.

During the raids, the ED seized incriminating documents, digital devices, and Rs 19 lakh in cash. Investigations revealed that these firms charged hefty sums in commissions and subsequently invested proceeds from these fraudulent activities in properties and illicit financial channels. This issue has drawn heightened attention following recent deportations of Indian nationals by the US under new immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)