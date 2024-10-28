Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Allegations of Indian Plots Against Sikh Activists in North America

The U.S. and Canada face diplomatic tensions with India over alleged plots to silence Sikh activists like Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Accusations of espionage and state-sponsored murder plots have escalated tensions, leading to diplomat expulsions. India denies involvement, as relations with these nations are tested.

28-10-2024
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The diplomatic relationship between Canada, the United States, and India has come under increased strain following allegations of Indian involvement in plots to silence Sikh activists on foreign soil. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a controversial Sikh separatist leader, claims he was a target of an assassination plan orchestrated by Indian authorities.

The U.S. Justice Department has filed indictments against two Indian nationals, including a former official, accused of conspiring to assassinate Pannun in New York. Pannun asserts that Indian consulates in North America operate as espionage hubs, though he provided no evidence for his claims. His allegations have intensified calls for closing these consulates.

India has strongly denied any involvement in these plots. The diplomatic dispute has led to the expulsion of diplomats and strains the nations' ties, with Canada's Prime Minister accusing India of a separate controversial murder. This evolving conflict highlights the complex dynamics in international relations involving state sovereignty and diasporic activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

