From Marcus Garvey Marg to Jamaica Marg: A Gesture of International Friendship

A recent decision by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will see a street in Vasant Vihar, South Delhi, renamed Jamaica Marg. This announcement came during a House meeting on Monday. The street currently bears the name of Jamaica's national hero, Marcus Garvey.

This renaming is more than a mere change of signage; it's a symbol of the growing friendship between India and Jamaica. The move aims to reinforce bilateral ties and create a lasting connection of trust and friendship between the two nations, as highlighted by the MCD.

The proposal, initiated by the High Commission of Jamaica, ties into a reciprocal gesture honoring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Kingston. This act of diplomacy has been supported by India's Ministry of External Affairs, further showcasing the meaningful exchange of cultural respect and recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)