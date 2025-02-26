US-Russia Diplomatic Talks: New Chapter in International Relations

In an unexpected turn towards diplomacy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that Russian and US diplomats will convene in Istanbul on February 27. The agenda, aimed at improving embassy operations and resolving disputes over staffing and properties, signifies a thaw in bilateral tensions, reported TASS.

As Lavrov concluded his Middle East visit in Qatar, he highlighted the importance of removing technical barriers to diplomatic relations, marking the first step towards loftier objectives. This diplomatic meeting reflects a strategic departure from efforts to ostracize Russia amid the Ukraine war, as noted in last week's talks in Saudi Arabia, attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The potential US-Russia collaboration has drawn mixed international reactions. While some European authorities express concerns about Ukraine's exclusion from dialogues, the agreement to restore embassy staffing levels signals a potential improvement in bilateral relations. However, the contentious issue of frozen Russian assets remains unresolved and is expected to stay on the negotiation table, Lavrov stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)