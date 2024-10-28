Investment in Water Infrastructure Key to Unlocking Regional Growth, Says Deputy Minister Mahlobo

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo recently underscored the critical role of water and sanitation infrastructure in fostering regional growth, job creation, and quality of life improvements. Speaking at a business dinner in Camperdown’s Mkhambathini Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, Mahlobo emphasized that with adequate investment in essential water services, regions can attract new businesses, drive industrial growth, and sustain economic vitality.

The dinner event was organized to foster dialogue with local business leaders about potential investments and regional development opportunities in Camperdown, a key growth point in KwaZulu-Natal. The Deputy Minister stressed that dependable water and sanitation services are not only essential for public health but also foundational for economic development.

“Reliable access to water is crucial for attracting businesses and supporting efficient operations,” Mahlobo noted. “This creates jobs, boosts economic activity, and ultimately benefits entire communities.” However, he acknowledged significant challenges, especially in areas with ageing infrastructure and increasing demand due to population growth.

In response to these challenges, several strategic projects are underway to secure the region’s water supply. A centerpiece of these efforts is the uMkhomazi Water Project, an extensive infrastructure venture that includes building a dam and pipeline network to increase regional water availability by 55%. Although the project initially faced delays due to funding limitations, a blended finance solution approved by the National Treasury has now enabled its progression, aiming for completion by 2030-32.

Mahlobo highlighted that the uMkhomazi project is just one of several initiatives meant to bolster water security, with long-term plans to upgrade pipelines and modernize the treatment facilities that support the municipality’s water supply. He added that these initiatives align with South Africa’s broader development goals to mitigate water shortages, address climate impact concerns, and promote sustainable economic growth.

In addition to large-scale projects, the Deputy Minister mentioned ongoing collaborations between local government and industry partners to improve community access to clean water and sanitation services, which are expected to boost the region’s overall resilience. By securing water resources, Mkhambathini hopes to strengthen its appeal as a hub for business investment while enhancing local residents' quality of life.

“Water infrastructure is a critical lever for economic growth, particularly in high-potential areas like Mkhambathini,” Mahlobo concluded. “When we invest in such foundational services, we not only improve public health and attract businesses but also pave the way for sustainable, community-driven development.”

Local business leaders at the event expressed optimism about the investment opportunities in Camperdown, highlighting the region's potential as an emerging industrial centre, especially with the backing of upgraded infrastructure. The discussion reinforced the collaborative spirit needed to ensure that future projects continue to benefit residents and support the economic objectives of KwaZulu-Natal.