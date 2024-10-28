Digital Escape: IT Employee Outsmarts Cyber Criminals in Fake Case

An IT employee, aged 44, found himself embroiled in a fake money laundering scam perpetrated by cyber criminals. Posing as Mumbai police, the fraudsters held him in "digital arrest" for nearly 30 hours, demanding a hefty Rs 40 lakh withdrawal for dismissing the fabricated case.

Beginning in the early hours of October 26 and lasting until October 27, the ordeal included continuous voice and video calls instructing the victim not to disconnect. He was isolated and driven to a hotel by threats of arrest and fake judicial documents. The crucial breakthrough came when the criminals' call dropped, allowing the victim to inform the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police, who immediately recognized the fraud.

Constable M Ganesh of the Cyber Crime Police reassured the victim, preventing further action against the fraudsters. The situation underlined the tactics used by cyber criminals to entrap victims, as highlighted by the CERT-In advisory on the growing phenomenon of "digital arrest" scams in India.

