Execution of Jamshid Sharmahd: A Controversial Case of International Intrigue

Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German national kidnapped in 2020, was executed in Iran for alleged terrorism, charges contested by his family. Convicted of planning a deadly 2008 mosque attack and leaking classified information, Sharmahd's capture occurred during a suspicious journey from Dubai to Oman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:34 IST
Jamshid Sharmahd
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a new turn of events with international implications, Iranian-German Jamshid Sharmahd has been executed in Iran after being controversially convicted on terrorism charges. Iranian authorities claimed he orchestrated a 2008 mosque attack and leaked sensitive information.

Sharmahd, based in California, was allegedly abducted in Dubai in 2020 by Iranian forces. His family ardently refuted the charges. Sharmahd was convinced of his innocence, yet faced an opaque legal process.

The family's last contact with Sharmahd was before his mysterious disappearance and data show suspicious travel from Dubai to Oman. Iran's Intelligence Ministry later released a photograph of Sharmahd blindfolded, stating a 'complex operation' resulted in his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

