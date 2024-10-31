Jammu & Kashmir's Foundation Day Sparks Controversy Amidst Political Discontent

On the occasion of Jammu and Kashmir's Union Territory Foundation Day, political discontent has erupted, with major leaders from the region criticizing the day's significance. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has declared October 31 a 'black day' for the state, pointing to the perceived disenfranchisement following the UT status imposition.

Mehbooba Mufti, alongside the Congress's Tariq Hameed Karra, emphasized that the day fails to represent the aspirations and identity of J&K's people. The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, they argue, stripped the region of its autonomy and unique rights, marking a regression rather than progress.

Mainstream political parties, including the PDP and the Congress, boycotted the foundation day events hosted by the lieutenant governor's administration. Critics assert that celebrating this day disregards the will of J&K's populace and equates to 'celebrating a mockery of the Constitutional set-up,' according to Congress statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)