Jammu & Kashmir's Foundation Day Sparks Controversy Amidst Political Discontent

The foundation day for Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory has been marked by controversy. Political leaders like PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and Congress's Tariq Hameed Karra decry the day as a 'black day,' symbolizing disenfranchisement and urging the restoration of J&K's special privileges and autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On the occasion of Jammu and Kashmir's Union Territory Foundation Day, political discontent has erupted, with major leaders from the region criticizing the day's significance. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has declared October 31 a 'black day' for the state, pointing to the perceived disenfranchisement following the UT status imposition.

Mehbooba Mufti, alongside the Congress's Tariq Hameed Karra, emphasized that the day fails to represent the aspirations and identity of J&K's people. The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, they argue, stripped the region of its autonomy and unique rights, marking a regression rather than progress.

Mainstream political parties, including the PDP and the Congress, boycotted the foundation day events hosted by the lieutenant governor's administration. Critics assert that celebrating this day disregards the will of J&K's populace and equates to 'celebrating a mockery of the Constitutional set-up,' according to Congress statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

