Left Menu

UN Expert Decries Belarus’s Withdrawal from International Accountability, Warns of Human Rights Crisis

UN Special Rapporteur Anaïs Marin’s Final Report Details Belarus’s Alarming Repression and Dismissal of International Human Rights Obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:56 IST
UN Expert Decries Belarus’s Withdrawal from International Accountability, Warns of Human Rights Crisis
While Belarus claims ongoing collaboration with UN human rights bodies, Marin’s report suggests that such cooperation lacks sincerity and is selective in nature. Image Credit: ANI

In a final address to the United Nations General Assembly, Anaïs Marin, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Belarus, reported a marked decline in Belarus’s engagement with the UN on human rights issues, stating that cooperation between Belarus and the UN has now reached an unprecedented low.

Reflecting on her six-year tenure, Marin described a stark and consistent deterioration in the human rights climate within Belarus. “Over these years, human rights have suffered immensely in Belarus, and the government’s cooperation with the United Nations has diminished in tandem,” she noted. Her report outlines Belarus’s disregard for numerous UN recommendations, some dating as far back as the 1990s, to improve fundamental human rights practices. These ignored recommendations include the establishment of a national human rights institution, abolition of the death penalty, safeguards for fair trials, an end to arbitrary detentions and torture, and protections for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Marin’s report also highlights a disturbing trend in Belarus’s international conduct, noting that since the disputed 2020 presidential election, the government has intensified repression and responded defiantly to global human rights scrutiny. Belarus’s withdrawal from specific human rights treaties—such as its renouncement of the first Optional Protocol to the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights—marks a pronounced shift away from international cooperation.

While Belarus claims ongoing collaboration with UN human rights bodies, Marin’s report suggests that such cooperation lacks sincerity and is selective in nature. For instance, during its most recent Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in 2020, Belarus reportedly classified many recommendations as “already implemented,” despite repeated failures to address these issues meaningfully over multiple UPR cycles.

In addition to ignoring recommendations from UN bodies, Belarus has disregarded numerous recommendations from the International Labour Organization over the past two decades, particularly around labour rights protections and the prevention of workplace abuses. Marin also pointed to recent actions by participating states in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which has launched multiple procedures to address the escalating human rights abuses in Belarus.

Concluding her statement, Marin emphasized that the Special Rapporteur’s mandate remains crucial in shedding light on Belarus’s human rights issues, which have been suppressed for decades. She expressed hope that her successor will continue advocating for the protection and advancement of human rights in Belarus, ensuring that the situation remains in global focus despite the Belarusian government’s withdrawal from international obligations.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024