Elon Musk's Controversial $1 Million-a-Day Voter Sweepstakes: Legal Battle Heats Up

Legal complications surrounding Elon Musk's $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes have intensified, as efforts to terminate the initiative moved to the federal court system. This development follows a state judge granting both parties the opportunity to present their arguments, despite Musk's absence from the courtroom.

Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner, who filed the lawsuit against Musk, questioned the legality of the lottery, which reportedly benefits Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Despite arguments about potential federal election interference, Judge Angelo Foglietta refrained from sanctioning Musk, whose political organization continues its contentious voter incentive scheme.

The case now rests with U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert, as Krasner's latest move attempts to revert the case to state court in Philadelphia. The litigation highlights the sharp debates over Musk's high-stakes political maneuvering in key battleground states.

