Elon Musk's Controversial $1 Million-a-Day Voter Sweepstakes: Legal Battle Heats Up

A Pennsylvania prosecutor has taken legal action to halt Elon Musk's $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes, citing potential election law violations. Following a state court hearing, where Musk was absent, the case is now in federal court. The sweepstakes, linked to Musk's efforts to support Donald Trump's presidential campaign, faces scrutiny over legality and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 01-11-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 02:47 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Legal complications surrounding Elon Musk's $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes have intensified, as efforts to terminate the initiative moved to the federal court system. This development follows a state judge granting both parties the opportunity to present their arguments, despite Musk's absence from the courtroom.

Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner, who filed the lawsuit against Musk, questioned the legality of the lottery, which reportedly benefits Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Despite arguments about potential federal election interference, Judge Angelo Foglietta refrained from sanctioning Musk, whose political organization continues its contentious voter incentive scheme.

The case now rests with U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert, as Krasner's latest move attempts to revert the case to state court in Philadelphia. The litigation highlights the sharp debates over Musk's high-stakes political maneuvering in key battleground states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

