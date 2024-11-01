Left Menu

U.S. Denial of Ceasefire Proposal as Lebanon-Israel Tension Persists

Amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the U.S. denies proposing a unilateral ceasefire by Lebanon. High-stakes diplomacy seeks a mutual truce in line with U.N. Resolution 1701. Hezbollah maintains its firm stance, complicating prospects for peace as the region braces for further hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a region embroiled in conflict, U.S. efforts to broker peace between Israel and Hezbollah faced a setback as denials emerged on a proposed unilateral ceasefire by Lebanon. Sources claim that the suggestion was denied by the U.S., as they attempt to facilitate negotiations for a cessation of hostilities.

The diplomatic efforts involve consultations with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Despite allegations, Mikati's office firmly refuted any U.S. Ceasefire proposal, emphasizing the Lebanese government's aim for a mutual truce, alongside implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, designed to resolve recurring tensions.

Even as U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein sought Lebanese diplomatic moves, the complexities of Hezbollah's political and military influence continue to weigh heavily. Hezbollah rejects any unilateral ceasefire without adequate conditions, highlighting the ongoing challenge in navigating this intricate geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

