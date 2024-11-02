Left Menu

Tragic Accidental Fire Claims Life of Army Jawan in Chanapora

An Army jawan was killed in an accidental shooting in Chanapora, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred while he was on road opening duty. Despite being taken to the hospital, the jawan succumbed to his injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-11-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:27 IST
Tragic Accidental Fire Claims Life of Army Jawan in Chanapora
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Army jawan tragically lost his life in an accidental shooting in the Chanapora locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, Srinagar, police report.

The incident happened during a routine road opening party duty near Rawalpora Chowk within the city, when the jawan was injured by accidental fire.

Despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities confirmed, highlighting the risks faced by personnel in active duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024