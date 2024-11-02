Tragic Accidental Fire Claims Life of Army Jawan in Chanapora

An Army jawan tragically lost his life in an accidental shooting in the Chanapora locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, Srinagar, police report.

The incident happened during a routine road opening party duty near Rawalpora Chowk within the city, when the jawan was injured by accidental fire.

Despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities confirmed, highlighting the risks faced by personnel in active duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)