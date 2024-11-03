Jamiat Protests against Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls for Secular Stand by NDA Allies

In a decisive move against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has rallied support from political heavyweights Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, urging them to align with Muslim sentiments instead of backing the contentious legislation.

During the 'Save Constitution Convention' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani announced plans for a massive gathering in Naidu's territory. This would further highlight the community's opposition to the bill, which they see as a threat to secularism and religious harmony.

The Jamiat's resolution calls for exclusive Muslim representation in Waqf Board discussions, stressing Indian Muslims' rights to practice their faith unimpeded. They reject the proposed amendments, arguing for the current Waqf Act's integrity and seeking to prevent political encroachment on Muslim endowments.

