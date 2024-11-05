Himachal's Direct Democracy Drive: Sukhvinder Sukhu Leads the Charge

Addressing public grievances remains a top priority for the Himachal Pradesh government, declared Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. During a visit to Nadaun in the Hamirpur district, he directly engaged with constituents to tackle their concerns.

In Putriyal village, Sukhu led the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' program, receiving 147 grievances. He ordered officials to address these issues urgently, emphasizing the initiative's goal of facilitating direct government-public communication for rapid issue resolution and fostering regional development. He called for all ministers' participation for efficient governance.

Sukhu announced the expansion of infrastructure, including road projects and enhancing water supply. He criticized the previous BJP government for mismanaging finances to attract voters while neglecting quality services. Promising educational support to children of widows and single mothers, he distributed certificates under the 'Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana'.

