Rahul Gandhi's Commitment to Caste Census in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasizes his dedication to initiating a caste census in Telangana, aiming to set a national precedent. Speaking at a Congress Committee meeting, he challenges present discrimination measures and criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on caste issues while pushing for broader representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold declaration, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his unwavering commitment to implementing a comprehensive caste census in Telangana, with the vision of setting a national standard. Addressing attendees at a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meeting, Gandhi highlighted the upcoming caste survey set to launch on November 6 under state governance.

Gandhi described the caste census as an essential step to examine the depth and breadth of discrimination in India. He criticized existing reservation limits and identified caste discrimination in the country as uniquely severe, promising to address these disparities head-on.

Turning his attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi questioned Modi's reluctance to openly challenge caste-based discrimination, urging a transparent evaluation of representation among Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis in key societal sectors such as corporations, judiciary, and media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

