Massive Weapons Bust in Athens: Police Dismantle Criminal Network

In a major breakthrough, Greek authorities have seized a substantial cache of explosives and firearms in Athens. The coordinated raids, aimed at dismantling a significant criminal network, resulted in the arrest of five people, revealing a vast arsenal.

The operation, carried out across five locations in the capital, uncovered 60 kilograms of ammonium dynamite, military-grade explosives, detonators, and slow-burning fuse cords. Additionally, police confiscated assault rifles, handguns, nearly 6,000 rounds of ammunition, gold coins, and over 23,000 euros in cash.

This crackdown follows recent arrests linked to a deadly bombing in Athens, prompting speculation about connections between the criminal network and terrorist activities. Authorities have yet to comment on these potential links.

