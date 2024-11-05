Massive Weapons Bust in Athens: Police Dismantle Criminal Network
Greek police seized a large cache of explosives and firearms in Athens, arresting five individuals in connection with a criminal weapons network. The raids followed terrorism-related arrests, with authorities uncovering military-grade weapons and significant amounts of ammunition, gold coins, and cash.
- Country:
- Greece
In a major breakthrough, Greek authorities have seized a substantial cache of explosives and firearms in Athens. The coordinated raids, aimed at dismantling a significant criminal network, resulted in the arrest of five people, revealing a vast arsenal.
The operation, carried out across five locations in the capital, uncovered 60 kilograms of ammonium dynamite, military-grade explosives, detonators, and slow-burning fuse cords. Additionally, police confiscated assault rifles, handguns, nearly 6,000 rounds of ammunition, gold coins, and over 23,000 euros in cash.
This crackdown follows recent arrests linked to a deadly bombing in Athens, prompting speculation about connections between the criminal network and terrorist activities. Authorities have yet to comment on these potential links.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Joint Operations in Manipur Seize Arms and Ammunition
Railway Ammunition Bust: Young Woman Caught with 750 Cartridges
Jalandhar Police Bust Major Criminal Network: Four Arrested
Spain Halts Ammunition Contract Amid Israel Critique
Poland's Strategic Investment: Boosting Ammunition Production Amid Rising Tensions