Massive Weapons Bust in Athens: Police Dismantle Criminal Network

Greek police seized a large cache of explosives and firearms in Athens, arresting five individuals in connection with a criminal weapons network. The raids followed terrorism-related arrests, with authorities uncovering military-grade weapons and significant amounts of ammunition, gold coins, and cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a major breakthrough, Greek authorities have seized a substantial cache of explosives and firearms in Athens. The coordinated raids, aimed at dismantling a significant criminal network, resulted in the arrest of five people, revealing a vast arsenal.

The operation, carried out across five locations in the capital, uncovered 60 kilograms of ammonium dynamite, military-grade explosives, detonators, and slow-burning fuse cords. Additionally, police confiscated assault rifles, handguns, nearly 6,000 rounds of ammunition, gold coins, and over 23,000 euros in cash.

This crackdown follows recent arrests linked to a deadly bombing in Athens, prompting speculation about connections between the criminal network and terrorist activities. Authorities have yet to comment on these potential links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

