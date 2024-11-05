Advertising Executive Arrested for Sexual Assault Following False Marriage Promises

An advertising executive, Satish Pal, was taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague over a period of three years under the guise of marriage promises, according to local police.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan stated that both individuals were employed at an advertising firm in the area. The accused was charged following a FIR filed on October 30, after the woman's complaint.

A medical examination verified the claims of assault. Katyayan disclosed that the woman often traveled for work, frequently accompanied by Pal, who allegedly exploited her with false commitments. The issue was reported when Pal withdrew his promise, leading to his eventual arrest in Gyanpur.

