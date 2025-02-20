Left Menu

Fake Crime Branch Officer Arrested for Matrimonial Fraud

A man impersonating a Delhi crime branch officer was arrested for defrauding women on a matrimonial site. Himanshu Yogeshbahi Panchal misled women by promising marriage and gifting fake diamonds. His arrest followed a complaint in Maharashtra's Palghar district leading to his apprehension in Ahmedabad.

20-02-2025
Fake Crime Branch Officer Arrested for Matrimonial Fraud
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man who allegedly impersonated a Delhi crime branch officer has been taken into custody by the police for deceiving several women under the guise of matrimonial promises. The arrest was announced by officials on Thursday, highlighting a series of fraudulent activities on a matrimonial platform.

Identified as 26-year-old Himanshu Yogeshbahi Panchal, the accused was apprehended from his hometown, Ahmedabad, after a thorough investigation linked to a complaint registered with Valiv police in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Panchal reportedly duped around a dozen women through manipulation and deceit.

The accused falsely presented himself as a cyber security officer from Delhi Police, luring women with marriage promises. Among his tactics were summoning victims to hotels and offering counterfeit diamonds. His arrest followed the registration of an FIR under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case remains under ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

