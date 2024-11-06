NZ, Kurahaupō Iwi Sign $25.2M Deal to Address Contamination Issue at Woodbourne Air Base

The New Zealand Government and three Kurahaupō Iwi – Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Trust, Rangitāne o Wairau Settlement Trust, and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia – have signed a $25.2 million agreement to address contamination issues at the RNZAF Base Woodbourne near Blenheim. This settlement resolves a long-standing challenge faced by the Iwi, whose Treaty settlement redress originally included the right to purchase a substantial portion of this land. Each of the three Iwi received $8.4 million in compensation for the contamination that prevented the land transfer as originally intended.

The agreement, signed on October 14, 2024, involved collaboration between the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), as the landholding agency, and Te Arawhiti, the government agency responsible for ensuring Treaty settlement durability. The issue stems from contamination by per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), chemicals commonly found in firefighting foams, which were detected during the Crown's due diligence checks in 2019.

Māori Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka commended the Iwi for their patience and determination in resolving this issue. “I know this mahi has presented everyone involved with challenges, and I particularly want to acknowledge and thank the Iwi for their commitment to finding a path forward. The government is dedicated to upholding Treaty settlement commitments, even when unforeseen issues arise. This agreement is an example of our commitment to work closely with Iwi to ensure durable solutions are found.”

Background on Contamination and Risks

The contamination from PFAS, a group of synthetic chemicals that do not break down in the environment and can accumulate in the human body, was discovered in the soil of Woodbourne Air Base during routine environmental assessments. PFAS compounds are known for their persistence, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals" due to their resistance to natural degradation. These substances have been linked to various health risks and environmental concerns worldwide, prompting increased scrutiny of sites where firefighting foams containing PFAS have been used.

For the Iwi, this contamination presented a major setback, preventing the anticipated purchase of additional land at Woodbourne, including both operational and housing blocks. The government allocated $25.2 million in Budget 2024 to compensate the Iwi for this missed opportunity, recognizing the cultural and economic significance of the land to each community.

Government Commitment to Treaty Obligations

Minister Potaka underscored the government’s commitment to honouring Treaty settlements, noting that challenges like these require responsive and adaptable solutions. “When contamination issues prevent us from fulfilling redress obligations, it is our responsibility to find mutually agreeable paths forward with Iwi partners. National has a proud history of delivering settlements with Iwi, and we are committed to ensuring these agreements are meaningful and enduring.”

Looking Forward: Environmental Restoration and Collaboration

Beyond financial compensation, Minister Potaka hinted at possible environmental efforts to address the contamination over time, although details were not confirmed at the signing. The government has previously partnered with Iwi on environmental restoration projects, and such efforts may be considered to support the long-term health of the affected land.

This settlement marks an important milestone in Crown-Iwi relations, emphasizing the government’s ongoing responsibility to address environmental and cultural impacts that affect Iwi lands and Treaty commitments.