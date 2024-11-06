Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Mother and Daughter in Odisha

A devastating fire claimed the lives of a 90-year-old mother and her 62-year-old daughter in Sambalpur, Odisha, police revealed Wednesday.

The duo, Snehalata and Sairendri Dikshit, were discovered in their charred residence after locals raised the alarm late Tuesday night.

Authorities are probing allegations of a familial property dispute possibly leading to foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)