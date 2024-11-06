Left Menu

Passing of Nigeria's Army Chief: A Critical Time in Northeast Conflict

Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, a pivotal figure in Nigeria’s fight against Islamic extremism, has died following an illness, President Bola Tinubu announced. Lagbaja, who became army chief in June 2023, passed away amidst rumors and was succeeded by Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede. His death occurs during ongoing challenges in Nigeria's northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Nigeria's army chief known for his role in battling Islamic extremism in the northeast, passed away due to an illness, President Bola Tinubu disclosed on Wednesday. Lagbaja, aged 56, had taken the helm of the army in June 2023.

Lagbaja's demise came after weeks of speculation following his absence from public view, which had sparked unfounded rumors of his death that the Nigerian army initially denied. His sudden passing has left a significant void at a time when Nigeria is embroiled in one of Africa's longest-running conflicts against Boko Haram insurgents.

With the northeastern region still grappling with militant activities, Lagbaja's efforts aimed at enhancing military discipline faced myriad challenges. His successor, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, now steps into this pivotal role as the military seeks to suppress extremist recruiting and expansion in a tense geopolitical landscape.

