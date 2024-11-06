Battlefield Realities: Hezbollah's Stance on Lebanon-Israel Conflict

In a significant pronouncement on Wednesday, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem asserted that only battlefield developments, not political maneuvers, would effectively end the ongoing hostilities between the Lebanese militant group and the Israeli army.

Delivering a pre-recorded televised speech, Qassem suggested the possibility of indirect negotiations via the Lebanese state. However, this would require Israel to halt its military offensives against Lebanon.

The statement emphasizes Hezbollah's commitment to a military resolution unless the situation on the ground changes dramatically, providing a potential avenue for diplomatic talks contingent upon a cessation of Israeli attacks.

