Battlefield Realities: Hezbollah's Stance on Lebanon-Israel Conflict

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared that battlefield developments, not political measures, would resolve the conflict between the Lebanese group and the Israeli military. Qassem suggested negotiations could occur through the Lebanese state if Israel ceases its offensive actions against Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant pronouncement on Wednesday, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem asserted that only battlefield developments, not political maneuvers, would effectively end the ongoing hostilities between the Lebanese militant group and the Israeli army.

Delivering a pre-recorded televised speech, Qassem suggested the possibility of indirect negotiations via the Lebanese state. However, this would require Israel to halt its military offensives against Lebanon.

The statement emphasizes Hezbollah's commitment to a military resolution unless the situation on the ground changes dramatically, providing a potential avenue for diplomatic talks contingent upon a cessation of Israeli attacks.

