Battlefield Realities: Hezbollah's Stance on Lebanon-Israel Conflict
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared that battlefield developments, not political measures, would resolve the conflict between the Lebanese group and the Israeli military. Qassem suggested negotiations could occur through the Lebanese state if Israel ceases its offensive actions against Lebanon.
In a significant pronouncement on Wednesday, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem asserted that only battlefield developments, not political maneuvers, would effectively end the ongoing hostilities between the Lebanese militant group and the Israeli army.
Delivering a pre-recorded televised speech, Qassem suggested the possibility of indirect negotiations via the Lebanese state. However, this would require Israel to halt its military offensives against Lebanon.
The statement emphasizes Hezbollah's commitment to a military resolution unless the situation on the ground changes dramatically, providing a potential avenue for diplomatic talks contingent upon a cessation of Israeli attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hezbollah
- Naim Qassem
- Lebanon
- Israel
- conflict
- negotiations
- battlefield
- military
- state
- talks
ALSO READ
Escalation in the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Rocket Exchanges Amid Israeli-Hezbollah Conflict
Blinken's Middle East Diplomacy: A Push for Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict
India Offers to Mediate in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
As I said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved in peaceful manner: PM Modi to President Putin on Russia-Ukraine conflict.