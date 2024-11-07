Left Menu

Supreme Court's Stand: Sexual Harassment Cases Beyond Private Compromise

The Supreme Court emphasized that sexual harassment cases cannot be closed due to a compromise between parties, as these offenses significantly affect society. This declaration came while overturning a Rajasthan High Court order that dismissed an FIR against a teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:37 IST
Supreme Court's Stand: Sexual Harassment Cases Beyond Private Compromise
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ruled that sexual harassment cases cannot be dismissed merely because the involved parties reach a compromise, as such offenses have a profound societal impact. This decision came as the apex court overturned a Rajasthan High Court order that had quashed an FIR against a teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student.

A bench consisting of justices C T Ravikumar and Sanjay Kumar noted that the lower court had misinterpreted the law, leading to the dismissal of the charges. The Supreme Court underscored the gravity of offenses against children, asserting that they should be deemed severe and heinous, and not trivialized as private matters.

The top court clarified that, despite a compromise supposedly reached between the teacher and the victim's family, this does not warrant halting the legal proceedings. The court insisted these incidents be handled in accordance with the law to uphold societal integrity and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024