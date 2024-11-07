Supreme Court's Stand: Sexual Harassment Cases Beyond Private Compromise

The Supreme Court has ruled that sexual harassment cases cannot be dismissed merely because the involved parties reach a compromise, as such offenses have a profound societal impact. This decision came as the apex court overturned a Rajasthan High Court order that had quashed an FIR against a teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student.

A bench consisting of justices C T Ravikumar and Sanjay Kumar noted that the lower court had misinterpreted the law, leading to the dismissal of the charges. The Supreme Court underscored the gravity of offenses against children, asserting that they should be deemed severe and heinous, and not trivialized as private matters.

The top court clarified that, despite a compromise supposedly reached between the teacher and the victim's family, this does not warrant halting the legal proceedings. The court insisted these incidents be handled in accordance with the law to uphold societal integrity and justice.

