Tragic Diwali Quarrel: Teen Stabbed in North-East Delhi

A grim Diwali altercation turned deadly in Mustafabad, North-East Delhi, as police apprehended three juveniles accused of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy. The incident, occurring on November 5, stemmed from a verbal dispute days earlier on Diwali night, police indicated on Thursday.

The altercation escalated when the victim, caught in a dispute with one of the accused, succumbed to multiple stab wounds. Responding to a distress call, officers arrived and transported the injured to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Through diligent investigation and CCTV footage analysis, police identified and arrested the trio in disparate locations around Delhi, solving a brutal crime that darkened the festival of lights.

