Tragic Diwali Quarrel: Teen Stabbed in North-East Delhi

A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Mustafabad, Delhi, following a Diwali-night altercation. Police have apprehended three juveniles in connection with the stabbing. The attack was discovered via CCTV footage, leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A grim Diwali altercation turned deadly in Mustafabad, North-East Delhi, as police apprehended three juveniles accused of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy. The incident, occurring on November 5, stemmed from a verbal dispute days earlier on Diwali night, police indicated on Thursday.

The altercation escalated when the victim, caught in a dispute with one of the accused, succumbed to multiple stab wounds. Responding to a distress call, officers arrived and transported the injured to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Through diligent investigation and CCTV footage analysis, police identified and arrested the trio in disparate locations around Delhi, solving a brutal crime that darkened the festival of lights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

