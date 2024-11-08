Cyber Clash: Pro-Russia Hackers Target South Korea
Pro-Russia hacking groups launched cyberattacks against South Korea following North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia. The attacks resulted in some website outages, but caused no major damage. South Korea's presidential office convened an emergency meeting and plans to bolster its cyber defense capabilities.
Pro-Russia hacking groups have recently launched cyberattacks targeting South Korea, following the dispatch of North Korean troops to Russia in support of its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, according to Seoul's presidential office on Friday.
The South Korean government responded by convening an emergency intra-agency meeting after detecting a series of denial-of-service attacks on both governmental and private websites. While some sites experienced temporary outages, officials reported no significant damage from the attacks.
The government has committed to strengthening its defensive measures against future cyber threats, aiming to enhance its ability to safeguard both public and private digital infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region
Unwanted Air Mail: North Korean Balloons Over Seoul
Trash Balloons: North Korea's Latest Psychological Tactic
North Korea's Possible Involvement in Ukraine Conflict Sparks Global Concerns
Global Tensions Rise: North Korea Allegedly Supports Russia in Ukraine Conflict