Debunking Minority 'Safe Haven': Supreme Court Verdict on AMU's Status
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma of the Supreme Court rejected the notion that minorities require 'safe havens' for education. A landmark 4-3 judgement overturned a 1967 ruling about Aligarh Muslim University's minority status. The majority verdict emphasized the importance of equal treatment under Article 30 of the Constitution.
In a pivotal ruling, the Supreme Court reversed a 1967 judgement regarding Aligarh Muslim University's minority status. Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, part of the seven-judge bench that delivered a 4:3 verdict, stated that minorities do not require 'safe havens' for educational purposes.
Justice Sharma stressed that minorities in India have joined the mainstream and are vital components of it. He highlighted that institutions of national character naturally serve minority interests, emphasizing the diverse centers of learning.
The ruling clarified that the principle aim of Article 30 is to ensure parity between minority and non-minority institutions, ensuring no discrimination or preferential treatment in the educational domain.
