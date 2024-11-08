Left Menu

Russian Intelligence Under Spotlight in European Parcel Explosions

Polish prosecutors implicate Russian intelligence in a string of parcel explosions at European courier depots. The explosive packages, allegedly aimed at air disasters in the US and Canada, were linked to Russian special services. The investigation has detained four Ukrainians and is searching for two Russians.

Updated: 08-11-2024 20:18 IST
In a dramatic development, Polish prosecutors have suggested that Russian intelligence services are behind a series of parcel explosions across Europe, significantly upping the stakes of regional security threats. Authorities indicate these packages were part of a larger plan aimed at causing airborne catastrophes by targeting cargo flights bound for the United States and Canada.

The July incidents, impacting courier depots in Britain, Germany, and Poland, raised alarms over a potential escalation in tensions, as officials claim these acts were intended to destabilize Ukraine's allies. While Russia has historically denied such accusations, the Polish Prosecutor's Office remains firm in its allegations against Moscow, despite Russia's embassy in Warsaw dismissing them as 'unfounded and unjustified.'

Investigations have already led to the detention of four Ukrainian citizens, with ongoing searches for additional suspects, including two Russians. This international effort sees collaboration across multiple European Union law enforcement agencies, aiming to dismantle what they describe as an international plot.

