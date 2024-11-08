CDS General Anil Chauhan Launches ‘Shaurya Gatha’ to Preserve India’s Military Legacy

Today, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan inaugurated the second edition of the Indian Military Heritage Festival (IMHF) in New Delhi, emphasizing the event’s mission to bring attention to India’s long-standing military heritage and the importance of national security. This two-day festival, held on November 8–9, 2024, seeks to connect Indian and global think tanks, corporations, public and private sector entities, non-profits, and scholars in meaningful discussions on India’s military history, foreign policy, and security matters.

A significant highlight of the festival was the launch of Project ‘Shaurya Gatha,’ an initiative by the Department of Military Affairs and the United Service Institution (USI) of India. The project aims to preserve and promote India’s military legacy, with a focus on educational initiatives and tourism to raise awareness of the nation’s defence history among citizens and visitors alike.

General Chauhan also unveiled several prominent military publications, including:

Because of this: A History of the Indo-Pak Air War December 1971 by Air Marshal Vikram Singh (Retd), detailing pivotal aerial battles. Valour and Honour, a collaborative publication by the Indian Army and USI of India celebrates acts of courage and sacrifice.

War-wounded, Disabled Soldiers, And Cadets, co-published by the USI and the War Wounded Federation, explores the resilience of injured soldiers and cadets.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) contributed to the event with a photo exhibition that showcased its technological advancements and initiatives under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision. The DRDO’s displays emphasized its progress in Indigenous defence technology and research, reinforcing India’s drive for military self-sufficiency.

NCC cadets from across Delhi NCR participated actively, engaging with displays and exhibitions set up by the three branches of the armed forces, which showcased their unique roles and career opportunities available to young aspirants.

The IMHF, which now stands as a major addition to India’s cultural calendar, has been designed to deepen the public’s understanding of India’s strategic culture, military traditions, and self-reliant initiatives in defence. By bridging the gap between the public and the defense sector, the festival aims to elevate military heritage as a core component of India’s national identity, instilling pride and awareness of the security challenges and the legacy of valor that underpin India’s defense forces.