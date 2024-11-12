Left Menu

Tensions Soar as China Presses Philippines on South China Sea Sovereignty

China is increasing pressure on the Philippines to concede its sovereign rights in the South China Sea, challenging existing maritime boundaries. Defense ties between the Philippines and Australia are strengthening in response, as the two nations conduct joint patrols and oppose China's maritime agenda involving disputed regions like the Scarborough Shoal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:08 IST
China is intensifying its pressure on the Philippines to relinquish its sovereign rights in the disputed South China Sea, according to Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro. Following his meeting with Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Canberra, Teodoro highlighted the growing security collaboration aimed at countering Beijing's assertive maritime activities.

Amidst escalating tensions, China has strengthened its maritime presence, defining territorial water baselines around Scarborough Shoal, a move Manila fiercely opposes as a violation of its sovereignty. The ongoing dispute has seen China dominantly patrol these contentious waters since its 2012 seizure of the shoal.

Despite a 2016 international ruling dismissing China's expansive territorial claims, Beijing persists in its actions, prompting Manila to fortify alliances with Australia and the US and invest significantly in its defense capabilities. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue to mitigate tensions in this vital maritime region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

