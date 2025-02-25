General Dwivedi's France Visit: Strengthening India-France Defense Ties

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is set to visit Marseille on Tuesday, focusing on the French Army's 3rd Division, bilateral exercise SHAKTI, and the Scorpion modernization program, followed by a live demonstration in Carpiagne the next day. This comes from an official statement by the Ministry of Defence.

General Dwivedi, on his official visit to France from February 24 to 27, aims to reinforce defense cooperation between India and France. On Monday, he met senior French military officials in Les Invalides, starting his day with a Guard of Honour and discussions with General Schill to strengthen military ties.

Throughout his visit, General Dwivedi will engage in key discussions and visit important military establishments. These include the Ecole Militaire in Paris, where he was briefed on Future Combat Command, and the Neuve Chapelle Indian War Memorial, alongside delivering a talk on modern warfare at the French Joint Staff College.

