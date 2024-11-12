Crackdown on Illegal Infiltration: ED Raids Across Jharkhand & West Bengal

In a series of extensive raids ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) targeted multiple locations in both Jharkhand and West Bengal. The raids, linked to a suspected illegal infiltration network involving Bangladeshi nationals, have uncovered an array of forged documents and illicit financial assets, according to official sources.

Operating from its Ranchi office, the ED swept across 17 sites to obtain evidence of the alleged money laundering scheme, a move propelled by a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The raids have intensified political tensions, with BJP leaders accusing the Jharkhand government of manipulating such infiltrations to influence the elections.

As the ED continues its investigative operations, the recovered items include fake Aadhaar cards, counterfeit passports, and other suspicious materials. The crackdown has stirred significant debate ahead of the assembly polls, as political leaders clash over the impacts of illegal immigration on the state's demographics.

