Crackdown on Illegal Infiltration: ED Raids Across Jharkhand & West Bengal
The Enforcement Directorate has launched raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal over alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals. With the assembly polls imminent, the probe retrieved fake documents and cash. BJP leaders accuse the state's ruling coalition of facilitating such activities for political gain.
- Country:
- India
In a series of extensive raids ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) targeted multiple locations in both Jharkhand and West Bengal. The raids, linked to a suspected illegal infiltration network involving Bangladeshi nationals, have uncovered an array of forged documents and illicit financial assets, according to official sources.
Operating from its Ranchi office, the ED swept across 17 sites to obtain evidence of the alleged money laundering scheme, a move propelled by a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The raids have intensified political tensions, with BJP leaders accusing the Jharkhand government of manipulating such infiltrations to influence the elections.
As the ED continues its investigative operations, the recovered items include fake Aadhaar cards, counterfeit passports, and other suspicious materials. The crackdown has stirred significant debate ahead of the assembly polls, as political leaders clash over the impacts of illegal immigration on the state's demographics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED conducts fresh searches in Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka's MUDA-linked money laundering case: Officials.
Karnataka CM Faces ED Raids in MUDA Money Laundering Probe
Madras High Court Calls for Fair Probe in Money Laundering Case
ED raids IAS officer, others in connection with money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in Jharkhand liquor trade: Officials.
Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Satyendar Jain Money Laundering Case