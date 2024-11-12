Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Infiltration: ED Raids Across Jharkhand & West Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate has launched raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal over alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals. With the assembly polls imminent, the probe retrieved fake documents and cash. BJP leaders accuse the state's ruling coalition of facilitating such activities for political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:32 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Infiltration: ED Raids Across Jharkhand & West Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of extensive raids ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) targeted multiple locations in both Jharkhand and West Bengal. The raids, linked to a suspected illegal infiltration network involving Bangladeshi nationals, have uncovered an array of forged documents and illicit financial assets, according to official sources.

Operating from its Ranchi office, the ED swept across 17 sites to obtain evidence of the alleged money laundering scheme, a move propelled by a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The raids have intensified political tensions, with BJP leaders accusing the Jharkhand government of manipulating such infiltrations to influence the elections.

As the ED continues its investigative operations, the recovered items include fake Aadhaar cards, counterfeit passports, and other suspicious materials. The crackdown has stirred significant debate ahead of the assembly polls, as political leaders clash over the impacts of illegal immigration on the state's demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024