Prime Minister Modi Convenes NDA Chief Ministers After Delhi's New Leadership Takes Oath
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a significant meeting with Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states in Delhi, following the swearing-in of Delhi's new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. The event underscored Gupta's political ascension and emphasized her focus on state development, amidst a gathering of India's prominent political leaders.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the nation's capital on Thursday, attended a pivotal meeting of Chief Ministers from states governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), held at the Imperial Hotel. This gathering came shortly after the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's newly elected Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, and her cabinet.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was among the earliest to arrive at the venue, joined by BJP National President JP Nadda and Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to Rekha Gupta as she took office, recognizing her extensive journey in India's political landscape.
In a post on X, PM Modi praised Gupta's rise from grassroots politics, highlighting her roles in campus activities, state organization, and municipal governance. He expressed confidence in her capacity to foster development and wished her a successful tenure.
Rekha Gupta took the oath as Delhi's ninth Chief Minister at the Ramlila Ground. Alongside her, six other BJP leaders were sworn in as ministers. The ceremony was a notable assembly of the BJP's top brass, with attendees including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Ministers from across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Strategic Security Revamp in Jammu and Kashmir
Terror funding from proceeds of narcotics trade has to be curbed with alacrity and rigour, says Home Minister Amit Shah.
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
Ecosystem of terror in J-K has been weakened due to Modi government's sustained and coordinated efforts: Amit Shah.
Amit Shah Ramps Up Anti-Terror Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir