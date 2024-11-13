Left Menu

New Online Gambling Bill to Regulate and Safeguard Online Casino Industry

Government to Introduce Age Verification, Strict Fines, and Consumer Protections for Safer Online Gambling.

Minister van Velden expressed concerns over unregulated sites, particularly regarding consumer complaints about difficulties withdrawing winnings. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The New Zealand government has announced details of an upcoming Online Gambling Bill, which is set to establish comprehensive regulations for online casino gambling, which currently remains unregulated in the country. This initiative, led by Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden, aims to create a safer and more responsible environment for online gamblers, emphasizing harm prevention and consumer protection.

Minister van Velden outlined the bill’s objectives, highlighting the need for a regulatory framework that minimizes gambling harm, reduces crime, and fosters a safe online gambling ecosystem. “This bill will bring much-needed oversight by implementing strict advertising rules, requiring robust age-verification measures, and imposing fines of up to $5 million for non-compliance,” she said.

New Zealanders currently gamble on thousands of offshore gambling websites, leaving them vulnerable to exploitative practices. Minister van Velden expressed concerns over unregulated sites, particularly regarding consumer complaints about difficulties withdrawing winnings. “My goal is not to increase online gambling but to provide New Zealanders with safer options by channelling customers toward licensed operators. Up to fifteen licensed operators will be allowed to operate in New Zealand under the new system,” she stated.

Under the bill, licensed operators will be required to meet specific advertising restrictions, especially those protecting young people, and implement an age-verification system deemed acceptable by regulatory authorities. The legislation will also include consumer protection rules similar to those outlined in New Zealand's existing Gambling Act, allowing flexibility to update rules in response to emerging issues in the online space.

Additional regulations will outline the details of harm minimization measures, such as limits on gambling frequency, spending caps, and options for self-exclusion. These protective features are intended to help players manage their gaming habits and avoid gambling-related harm. Operators will also need to provide clear information about safe gambling practices and offer resources for individuals seeking help.

The bill’s drafting will commence in early 2025, and it is expected to be introduced to Parliament by mid-2025, with the regulatory system projected to be fully in place by early 2026. A public consultation period will occur during the Select Committee stage, allowing stakeholders and the general public to provide feedback on the proposed measures.

“This initiative ensures that online gambling is conducted in a secure and responsible environment,” said Minister van Velden. “By implementing this framework, we aim to protect New Zealanders and establish industry standards that promote safe gaming practices.”

To learn more about the new online gambling regulations or to participate in the upcoming public consultation, visit the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ website for updates.

 
 

