Delhi Police Nabs Shooter in High-Stakes Extortion Drama

Delhi Police successfully apprehended Ramniwas, also known as Mowgli, in connection with two recent shooting incidents aimed at extortion. The arrest took place near the Shahbad Dairy area after a brief gunfire exchange left Ramniwas injured.

Authorities stated that the suspect was part of a trio involved in attacks at a Nangloi showroom and an Alipur office on November 4. The arrests were the culmination of a police operation that acted on intelligence, leading to a trap set near Khera Canal.

CCTV footage revealed the suspects entering the showroom, with ties to known gangsters Jatinder Mann and Kuldeep Fajje. Ramniwas was taken to a hospital for treatment, while his associates were nabbed on November 6 by the Crime Branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)