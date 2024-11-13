Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Shooter in High-Stakes Extortion Drama

Delhi Police have arrested Ramniwas alias Mowgli, a shooter involved in two recent firing incidents linked to an extortion scheme. Apprehended after a brief exchange of fire, Ramniwas was injured and is under hospital care. He and his associates were involved in incidents at Nangloi and Alipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:56 IST
Delhi Police Nabs Shooter in High-Stakes Extortion Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police successfully apprehended Ramniwas, also known as Mowgli, in connection with two recent shooting incidents aimed at extortion. The arrest took place near the Shahbad Dairy area after a brief gunfire exchange left Ramniwas injured.

Authorities stated that the suspect was part of a trio involved in attacks at a Nangloi showroom and an Alipur office on November 4. The arrests were the culmination of a police operation that acted on intelligence, leading to a trap set near Khera Canal.

CCTV footage revealed the suspects entering the showroom, with ties to known gangsters Jatinder Mann and Kuldeep Fajje. Ramniwas was taken to a hospital for treatment, while his associates were nabbed on November 6 by the Crime Branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024