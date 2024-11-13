Delhi Police Nabs Shooter in High-Stakes Extortion Drama
Delhi Police have arrested Ramniwas alias Mowgli, a shooter involved in two recent firing incidents linked to an extortion scheme. Apprehended after a brief exchange of fire, Ramniwas was injured and is under hospital care. He and his associates were involved in incidents at Nangloi and Alipur.
Delhi Police successfully apprehended Ramniwas, also known as Mowgli, in connection with two recent shooting incidents aimed at extortion. The arrest took place near the Shahbad Dairy area after a brief gunfire exchange left Ramniwas injured.
Authorities stated that the suspect was part of a trio involved in attacks at a Nangloi showroom and an Alipur office on November 4. The arrests were the culmination of a police operation that acted on intelligence, leading to a trap set near Khera Canal.
CCTV footage revealed the suspects entering the showroom, with ties to known gangsters Jatinder Mann and Kuldeep Fajje. Ramniwas was taken to a hospital for treatment, while his associates were nabbed on November 6 by the Crime Branch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
