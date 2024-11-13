Left Menu

Mass Outrage and Censorship in Zhuhai: A Deadly Incident Amidst Silence

In Zhuhai, China, 35 people were killed when a driver plowed into a crowd. The incident sparked outrage for the government's delayed response and censorship on social media. Security removed tributes left at the scene, while news outlets largely ignored the attack amidst other national events.

Updated: 13-11-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:18 IST
Mass Outrage and Censorship in Zhuhai: A Deadly Incident Amidst Silence
Authorities in Zhuhai, a southern Chinese city, have removed tributes left at the site of the country's deadliest mass killing in a decade. Following a car attack that left 35 dead, the government faced criticism for its delayed response and efforts to censor online outrage.

The driver, reportedly upset by a divorce settlement, targeted visitors at a sports center. Anger flared on Chinese social media over both the initial silence and the censorship of criticism directed at officials' handling of the incident, resulting in rapid deletions of related posts.

In the wake of this tragedy, local news channels prioritized coverage of President Xi Jinping's trip to the APEC summit over the attack, while citizens continued to deliver memorial wreaths swiftly removed by security. Experts suggest the censorship aims to manage public panic and prevent similar attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

