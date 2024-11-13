Cross-Border Arrest: Iranian National Nabbed with Fake Documents at Nepal Border
An Iranian citizen, Kamran from Tehran, was arrested while trying to illegally cross into Nepal. Found in his possession were multiple passports, fake identity cards, and SIM cards. Kamran had been hiding in Delhi for two years and intended to return to Iran.
An Iranian national, identified as Kamran from Tehran, was apprehended by a joint police team and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while trying to illegally cross the India-Nepal border, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
During the search, officials discovered four different passports, two fake Aadhaar cards, additional identity documents, and five SIM cards in Kamran's possession. He had been residing in Delhi for two years, according to Circle Officer (Sadar) Arun Kant Singh.
Kamran aimed to return to Iran, choosing to cross through the Kakarhawa border. However, his plans were thwarted with his arrest, and police have since filed charges, resulting in his incarceration.
