Cross-Border Arrest: Iranian National Nabbed with Fake Documents at Nepal Border

An Iranian national, identified as Kamran from Tehran, was apprehended by a joint police team and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while trying to illegally cross the India-Nepal border, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

During the search, officials discovered four different passports, two fake Aadhaar cards, additional identity documents, and five SIM cards in Kamran's possession. He had been residing in Delhi for two years, according to Circle Officer (Sadar) Arun Kant Singh.

Kamran aimed to return to Iran, choosing to cross through the Kakarhawa border. However, his plans were thwarted with his arrest, and police have since filed charges, resulting in his incarceration.

