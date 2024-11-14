Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Threatening Federal Judge in Trump Case

A Texas resident, Abigail Jo Shry, has admitted to threatening the life of U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. The federal judge is handling a 2020 election subversion case linked to Donald Trump, resulting in Shry's guilty plea in a Houston court.

The threat, delivered via a voicemail, also included intentions against U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and others. Shry's actions occurred amid a reported rise in threats to federal judges, with serious threats escalating significantly over the past few years. The message left by Shry contained racially charged language directed at Chutkan, who is overseeing a sensitive legal matter concerning Trump.

Authorities have closely monitored these threats, part of a broader context involving Trump's legal battles post-2020 election. Judge Chutkan has previously faced multiple threats, including a false police alert, underscoring the risks tied to high-profile judicial proceedings in the current political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)