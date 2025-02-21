Federal Judge Commands Trump Administration to Comply with Aid Order

In a significant development, a U.S. federal judge has directed the Trump administration to adhere to a prior ruling to unfreeze substantial foreign aid funds. The administration's continued suspension of key contracts, despite a restraining order mandating payment restoration, prompted the legal order.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali issued the written order in response to the administration's actions, which some perceived as defiance. Despite the judge's refusal to hold the officials in contempt, plaintiffs, including two non-profit groups, highlight the administration's ongoing resistance.

President Donald Trump had initially paused all foreign aid efforts upon assuming office, with subsequent moves significantly impacting global humanitarian operations. The impasse between the judicial and executive branches points to broader implications for international aid and diplomatic relations.

