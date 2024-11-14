Left Menu

EU Proposes Suspension of Political Dialogue with Israel Over Human Rights Concerns

The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has suggested suspending the political dialogue with Israel due to potential human rights violations in Gaza. The proposal requires all 27 EU countries' approval but faces significant opposition. The EU remains divided on its stance regarding the Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 03:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 03:43 IST
Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy head, has recommended halting political dialogue with Israel, pointing to potential human rights breaches in Gaza, as outlined in a letter to EU foreign ministers.

This proposal, linked to a long-standing EU-Israel agreement, requires the agreement of all 27 EU nations, which experts consider unlikely.

The Gaza conflict has left the EU's stance deeply divided, with countries like Hungary supporting Israel firmly, while Spain advocates for Palestinian rights, a division apparent at the upcoming EU meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

